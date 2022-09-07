Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn addresses the Republican National Convention in 2016. (Shutterstock.com)

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn recently walked out of an interview with Associated Press reporter Michelle Smith after she asked him if he was communicating with his brother, United States Army Gen. Charles Flynn, during the events leading up to the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

In a clip posted by PBS's Frontline, Flynn can be seen angrily attacking the Associated Press, which he describes as a "horrendous organization" that he then falsely claimed published a "false story" about him that "caused the Dow Jones to drop."

Things got even testier after Smith asked him about talking with his brother on January 6, 2021.

"Because of this interview, I will never talk to AP again," he fumed. "I'm so sick of this because it's so fake and it's so targeted, and it's all about, 'We're going to get this guy!'"

At this point, Flynn got up and walked out of the interview.

"I'll never speak to AP again because of this interview!" he emphasized as he left.

The clip released by PBS is part of a PBS documentary called "Mike Flynn's Holy War" that is scheduled to air on October 18, 2022.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Michael Flynn: From Government Insider to Holy Warrior | FRONTLINE + AP www.youtube.com

