Barring Trump from ballot will make 2024 last election decided by 'ballots rather than bullets': Mike Huckabee

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee predicted that, should Donald Trump’s legal troubles preclude him from winning next year’s presidential election, violence will follow.

Huckabee, who ran for president in 2008, delivered his fiery remarks on his most recent Trinity Broadcast Network show.

The father of current Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested that the former president is the victim of political persecution and accused the Joe Biden administration of “thuggery.”

“Do you know how political opponents to those in power are dealt with in third-world dictatorships, banana republics and communist regimes?" he asked.

"Well, it's simple. People in power use their police agencies to arrest their opponents for made-up crimes in an attempt to discredit them bankrupt and imprison them, exile them, are all of the above. And if you're not paying attention, you may not realize that Joe Biden is using exactly those tactics to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024,” Huckabee said.

“Now, folks, this kind of thuggery at taxpayer expense isn't supposed to happen in the United States. No. We're supposed to be a nation of laws and not a nation of powerful people.”

Huckabee said the Biden administration is in “full meltdown mode” over allegations that the president and his son Hunter were engaged in influence peddling and enriched themselves through bribery.

“It's been exposed by numerous sources ranging from former business associates who knew firsthand of the corruption, as well as government whistleblowers who came forward after witnessing the so-called Justice Department, the IRS, the FBI and the Attorney General himself, all conspiring to hide the Biden family crimes, while all the time being obsessed with charging Donald Trump with crimes that even liberal Democrat and never Trumper constitutional scholars such as Alan Dershowitz and Jonathan Turley assert, are not even crimes at all,” he said.

“In fact, they and other objective legal scholars are appalled by the attempt to smear Trump at any cost, while seeing members of the Biden team feverishly try to destroy Trump in the courthouse rather than at the ballot box.

“Here's the problem. If these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.”

He added: “I know that there are a dozen or so other Republican candidates wanting to be the GOP nominee next year and most of them were on the stage last week to audition for the job. But if you watch what was more a game show than a substantive debate, you realize that none of them have the gravitas of Donald Trump and none could be as likely as tough in staring down the enemy and moving this country forward with America first policies.”

The outlet Right Wing Watch was the first to report on Huckabee's comments.

