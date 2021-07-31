Mike Lindell is now hoping Supreme Court allows a do-over election: ‘Maybe that’s a thing’

On the far-right Brandon Howse Live radio program on Friday, MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell suggested that perhaps the Supreme Court will allow a do-over of the election without electronic voting machines.
"So maybe the Supreme Court will say, hey, let's have another — let's do another election without machines," said Lindell. "You know. Maybe that's a thing."
Lindell, who this week withdrew all his advertising from Fox News due to his belief they are insufficiently loyal to former President Donald Trump, has been a key purveyor of the nonsense idea that Trump could be "reinstated" as president later this year — although he has recently backed off that idea.
He has also spread false claims about Dominion Voting Systems equipment rigging votes, which has resulted in a lawsuit against him.
Mike Lindell says the Supreme Court might say let’s do another election without machines. https://t.co/Wm72isOQbL— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1627695036.0