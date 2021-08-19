Mike Lindell providing 'safe house' for Colorado clerk who's wanted for questioning by FBI: report

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is allegedly hiding a Colorado election official in a "safe house" to protect her from an FBI investigation, according to a new report.

Vice News reports that Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who's accused of facilitating the leak of highly sensitive election information, is "holed up" in the safe house provide by Lindell, who initially took her to Texas following his "cyber symposium" in South Dakota last week.

"But a disgruntled member of Lindell's own security team leaked Peters' location earlier this week and so she was moved to another, unknown, location," Vice News reported.

"She's worried about her safety, these people are ruthless," Lindell told Vice News on Wednesday, reportedly referring not to the FBI but to Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing him, and the Colorado secretary of state, who is also investigating Peters.

The FBI announced its investigation Tuesday, after passwords for Mesa County's election equipment were recently posted on the social media site Telegram and right-wing blog The Gateway Pundit.

Vice News was unable to reach the FBI for comment about whether Lindell could face prosecution for shielding Peters from the investigation.

Peters reportedly has been advised not to comment — but not by Lindell, he claimed.

"I wanted her to go out there right away and say it, but she is getting advice from other people too," Lindell said.

