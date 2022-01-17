Mike Lindell hires far-right TV personality who was too 'bonkers' for Newsmax: report

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has hired Emerald Robinson, a fired host with the far-right cable network Newsmax, to produce content for him on his streaming platform.
"She has been hired as a host of a new show," Lindell told the publication. "We are building a great TV network and she is a great host!"
Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo notes that Robinson was benched by the network last year after she tweeted what he described as a "bonkers" conspiracy theory "that the COVID-19 vaccines consist of a 'bioluminescent marker' that has satanic properties."
Robinson, after having been suspended from Twitter for posting COVID-19 disinformation, has unapologetically continued pushing her conspiracy theories on any platform she can, including Substack.
Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has been using Frank Speech to push his ongoing baseless allegations that the election was tampered with in several key states. He has claimed that the Supreme Court would "reinstate" Trump as president once they received his complaint, which hasn't gone according to his plans.
In one of his most outlandish recent claims, Lindell said he has enough evidence to put "300 million" people in jail for election fraud, which would be about 91 percent of the U.S. population.