Mike Lindell’s attorneys defiantly skip meetings and refuse to turn over evidence in Dominion lawsuit

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's attorneys are refusing to participate in court-ordered meetings or hand over discovery material in a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

"In a filing submitted to the judge Monday night, the other lawyers in the case say that Lindell's lawyers stopped showing up to meetings designed to hash out a schedule for the case the day after Dominion's lawyers served them with a request for documents," Insider reported Tuesday. "The filing was signed by attorneys representing every other party in the case, including Dominion, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Smartmatic."

Dominion is suing Lindell — along with Trump attorneys Powell and Giuliani — for spreading false conspiracy theories about its voting machines related to the 2020 election.

In September, US District Judge Carl J. Nichols ordered all of the parties to meet to hash out a schedule for discovery and other motions.

"But, after attending a few scheduling meetings, Lindell's lawyers informed the others on January 6 that they didn't want to participate in the scheduling conferences anymore," Insider reported. "Lindell's lawyers said they're planning to appeal Nichols's rejection of their motion to dismiss all the way to the Supreme Court, and that they wouldn't participate in discovery until then."

In related news, Dominion's attorneys said in a motion Monday that they do not believe the voting machine manufacturer will be able to reach settlements with the defendants.

"Given the devastating harm to Plaintiffs, the lack of remorse shown by Defendants, and the fact that many of them continue to double down on their lies, Plaintiffs do not believe any realistic possibility of settlement exists," Dominion's attorneys wrote.

Don Herzog, a University of Michigan law professor, told Forbes: "There's no particular incentive to settle with Giuliani or Powell, and it's not just the sadistic glee of making their lives miserable by forcing this to continue. It's that almost always, the party settling will stipulate in its terms of settlement: I don't concede that I did anything wrong. And unless they're nuts, what the corporation wants out of those two is exactly the acknowledgment that you did something wrong. So for them, there's a pressing interest to go to trial and make them lose."

In their filing, Dominion's attorneys asked Judge Nichols to set a deadline of Sept. 29 for discovery, with a trial anticipated in 2023. However, Giuliani and Powell have argued that a trial should not begin until May 2024 at the earliest.