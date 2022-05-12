Mike Lindell says he's blown $30 million on election lawsuits -- and would still like to file more 'in all 50 states'

MyPillow CEO and Donald Trump election warrior Mike Lindell says that he has spent a whopping $30 million to pursue legal efforts that have so far fruitlessly tried to prove widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell told the Guardian that he has used the money to retain approximately 70 lawyers, cyber consultants, private investigators and others to amass "evidence" of a fraud that election officials across the U.S. say never happened.

The Minnesota businessman, who inserted himself into national politics by echoing the former president's false claim that the election was stolen from him, spent $500,000 just last month on an Arizona lawsuit filed by two Trump-backed candidates to prevent voting machines that Lindell claims are defective from being used in upcoming elections.

According to the Guardian, "Lindell said that he plans to underwrite similar anti voting machine lawsuits in the next few months in many other states including Colorado, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Alabama. 'I’d like to file the lawsuits in all 50 states,' he said. 'I didn’t come all this way not to succeed. We’ve got to get rid of them all.'”



RELATED: Trump-endorsed 'freaks and liars' are making Republicans worried about midterm chances: Morning Joe

The report outlines the bedding executive's spending elsewhere.

He said that he's spending up to $200,000 per month to support a group he launched late last year, Cause of America, to "restore trust in local elections." He also has hired former Fox News reporter Lara Logan to produce a documentary about voting machine fraud that Lindell says will be "huge."

Election experts and voting watchdogs say Lindell’s legal blitz against voting machines - and other efforts to advance Trump’s baseless claims about widespread fraud - are deeply flawed, dangerous and potentially risk causing further damage to voter confidence in elections.

