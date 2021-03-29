MyPillow CEO promises his social media platform will host a billion users who can trash vaccines

In an interview on Steve Bannon's podcast, avid-Donald Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell promised his forthcoming social media platform -- called "Frank" at the moment -- will be made impervious to the threat of the big technology companies taking it down and will have the capability to handle "a billion" users.

According to Newsweek, Lindell made the revelations to the former White House official, while also stating that there will be no restraints on members who will be free to express skepticism on topics ranging from whether vaccines work to casting doubt on election results.

Regarding keeping the site up and running -- a problem that has dogged competitor Parler -- Lindell claimed he has bought his own servers "in order to stop takedowns by technology giants such as Amazon, Apple, YouTube and Google," according to the report.

Speaking with the host he said he expects "influencers" to flock to Frank, explaining, "None of these guys are going to be able to take this down. We're gonna all come over there. All the influencers... all these people that can't say on their podcasts the word 'Dominion,' or they can't say 'vaccine, a vaccine is bad for you.'"

It should be noted that Lindell's comments about Dominion Voting Systems -- accusing the company of fraud in the 2020 presidential election that saw Trump lose badly -- made him the target of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.

According to Lindell, he expects his foray into social media management to be a rousing success.

"They are going to be able to speak out and speak freely and it's going to be amazing. The voices of hundreds of millions of people are going to be heard," he stated adding, "It is going to be the most safest, securest and able to handle a hundred, two hundred, a billion people."

Last week it was reported that Lindell's "Frank" brainchild has gone live but it only features a static page.