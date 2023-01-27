'There were no machines': Mike Lindell concedes he lost a 'fair election'
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who gained notoriety for spouting false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen from former President Donald Trump, accepted his defeat on Friday in the race to be the next chairperson of the Republican National Committee.

Shortly after Lindell suffered a blowout defeat in which he only received four votes, he was approached by Semafor reporter Dave Weigel, and Lindell offered up his opinion on whether he lost a "fair election."

"Yes," Lindell replied. "There were no machines."

For the past two-plus years, Lindell has obsessively posited that voting machines in key swing states switched votes from Trump to President Joe Biden, even though he has so far produced absolutely no evidence to back up this assertion.

READ MORE: ‘Rot in hell!’ Trump rages about 'deranged' investigations in Truth Social video binge

Lindell's falsehoods about voting machines have even made him the subject of a $1 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, the company whom Lindell is alleged to have slandered with his false claims about the 2020 election.

Despite all this, Lindell still pitched Weigel and other reporters on Friday about the need to get rid of all voting machines.

"I pray for you guys every day, that you’ll say we need to get rid of these voting machines," he said.

SmartNews