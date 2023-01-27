Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel won reelection on Friday despite the fact that her party has suffered three consecutive disappointing election cycles in which it lost the House of Representatives, lost the White House and the Senate, and then regained the House by an unexpectedly slim margin.

Given this record, McDaniel drew challenges to her leadership from attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, neither of whom were able to round up enough votes to topple her in the final vote tally.

Former President Donald Trump, who championed McDaniel's ascension as RNC chair at the start of his first term in office, did not make any endorsements in the race and appeared content to let it play out.

Once McDaniel won, however, Trump posted a hearty congratulations on his Truth Social account, along with what appeared to be a subtle warning about not letting Democrats get away with "cheating" in future elections.

RELATED: Arizona GOP convention ‘devolved into chaos’ as members ‘hissed and screamed’ about voting machines

"Congratulations to Ronna McDaniel on her big WIN as RNC CHAIR," he wrote. "Now we have to STOP THE DEMOCRATS FROM CHEATING IN ELECTIONS!"

Trump still has not gotten over losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, and has often championed the work of Lindell, who has pushed multiple false conspiracy theories about voting machines switching votes from Trump to Biden.