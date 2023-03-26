Mike Lindell celebrates election crusade: 'We have been winning now for quite a while'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell declared that he is winning his battle to secure elections in the U.S. because "evil has overplayed its hand."

During an interview with War Room host Steve Bannon on Saturday, Lindell revealed that he would speak at a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Waco later that afternoon to discuss his so-called Election Crime Bureau.

"You've seen the effort to get Trump, right?" Bannon asked. "You're living this every day as you go around with the Election Crime Bureau."

"You know, evil has overplayed its hand, and you're, you know, you're attacking our Constitution to go after this great president," Lindell said before attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). "I want to tell this to everyone. It's showing in the polls as we have the Trojan horse down there, Ron DeSantis, and we brought it out."

"We brought out here, you know, all this stuff about Ron," he said. "It's as we bring more and more stuff is heard there, and then the more and more they attack our real president, of course, the polls are going to go through the roof."

Lindell predicted that Trump would become the next president of the United States if he faced arrest before the 2024 election.

"We know there's the evil does not want him as our president, but when 75% of our country want him as president, I'm sorry, you're supposed to be a government for the people," Lindell opined. "God's had his hand in all this for a long time, but over two years now, and if this would have all been revealed right away, I mean, if we put in our great president right away, we would have lost our country forever."

"I've said it before, but evil is greedy, and more and more just keeps getting exposed," he said of the 2020 election. "But also with evil being greedy and overplaying their hand, all of the — all the people out there that even people on the left now are coming to the right and because they're destroying our country and people can see that."

"Evil is not only greedy, but they're desperate and very desperate," Lindell added. "They're losing. We have been winning now for quite a while. You all might not feel it out there, but you're going to see the manifestation of two years, of the last two years, coming through over this next two years."

Lindell is facing defamation lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic USA for claiming that voting machines were used to steal the 2020 election from Trump.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice or at the link.