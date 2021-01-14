Trump betrayed Pence even though the VP 'ate garbage' from him for 4 years: CNN's Harwood
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Thursday said President Donald Trump has once again proven himself totally unable to take responsibility for anything even after ten members of his own party voted to impeach him on Wednesday.

In explaining Trump's continued refusal to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential election, Harwood argued that the president is "psychologically disfigured" and will never take responsibility for any failing.

He also said that longtime attorney Rudy Giuliani now seems to be learning the hard way that the president has no loyalties to anyone but himself.

"The nature of Donald Trump is such that he is such a bad actor, that at some point, everyone around him is going to be asked to do something that they simply cannot do," he said. "So Rudy Giuliani cannot press forward successfully on this preposterous legal argument about Trump winning the election, which he did not. So Trump says, 'I'm not going to pay his bills.'"

The most egregious example of this, Harwood said, was Trump's treatment of Vice President Mike Pence, whom he blamed for not being able to unilaterally throw out the electoral college votes in the 2020 election.

"He turned on his own vice president, Mike Pence, who ate garbage from the president for four years," he said. "This is the nature of who Donald Trump is."

