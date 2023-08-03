'Unleashed' Mike Pence might go all-in on pummeling Trump: CNN panel
Vice President Mike Pence. Image via Shutterstock.

Former Vice President Mike Pence got feisty on Wednesday when he called out former President Donald Trump and his "crackpot" attorneys for pushing him to throw out certified election results on January 6th, 2021.

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin cheered on Pence's newfound fortitude during a CNN appearance on Thursday and expressed hope that he would bring this same fire to the courtroom while testifying against Trump.

"I love mike pence unleashed," she said. "I think he'll turn out to be the most important witness in this case, very likely he'll take the stand. He knows better than most people because there were conversations, to the best of my knowledge, that were directly between just him and the former president. He kept notes. I applaud him for telling the truth."

Fellow CNN panelist Van Jones, meanwhile, speculated that Pence's extremely weak standing in both polls and in donations made him decide to take off the gloves with his one-time boss.

"It could be the fact that he didn't have that much left to lose, he may not even make the debate stage," Jones said. "If you're going to take a stand, today's the time to make that stand, people are paying attention now in a different way."

Watch the video below or at this link.


