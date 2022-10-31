'A new low': Pence shreds Trump for decision to put Sidney Powell in charge of election challenges in new book
Mike Pence (Photo by Ryan Kelly for AFP)

Former Vice President Mike Pence has some sharp words for former President Donald Trump's decision to put attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani in charge of challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Axios reports that Pence, in a new book titled "So Help Me God" that is due out on November 15th, will criticize Trump for deciding to double down on efforts to overturn the 2020 election results even after his own campaign explained to him that he had little chance of succeeding.

Pence paints the decision to empower Powell and Giuliani as a particularly poisonous one.

"After the campaign lawyers gave a sober and somewhat pessimistic report on the state of election challenges, the outside cast of characters went on the attack," Pence writes. "Giuliani told the president over the speakerphone, 'Your lawyers are not telling you the truth, Mr. President.'"

Pence describes this moment as "a new low" for Trump's post-election behavior that "went downhill from there."

He then explains how this decision directly led to the deadly January 6th Capitol riots.

"In the end, that day the president made the fateful decision to put Giuliani and Sidney Powell in charge of the legal strategy... the seeds were being sown for a tragic day in January," he writes.

