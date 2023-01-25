'If you see Mike Pence — hang him!' Morning Joe mocks Trump's defense of ex-veep

Donald Trump issued a defense of Mike Pence after classified documents were found at his Indiana home, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laughed it off.

An attorney for the former vice president searched Pence's private residence after searches turned up several batches of classified materials at President Joe Biden's home and former office, and then alerted the Department of Justice and Congress, which will each conduct investigations, and Trump rushed to his defense.

"Mike Pence is an innocent man," Trump posted on his Truth Social website. "He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"

The "Morning Joe" host was unimpressed by the former president's sincerity after the House select committee's investigation showed that Trump incited his mob of supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol -- where some of them intended to hang his vice president.

"Of course, Donald Trump, yesterday, because he feels so close to vice president Pence, he came out defending him," Scarborough said. "'Mike Pence is an innocent man, he never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life -- leave him alone!'"

"P.S., if you see Mike Pence, hang him," Scarborough said, adding his own postscript. "Actually, he left out the last part but you know he was thinking it."



