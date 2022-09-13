Mike Pence ‘angry’ but ‘not afraid on Jan. 6’: memoir
Mike Pence, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Former Vice President Mike Pence touches on his emotions during the Jan. 6 insurrection, when violent Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol looking to hang him.

The former vice president, who refused to overturn Trump's election loss as part of an unconstitutional scheme under investigation by the House select committee and Department of Justice, is publishing a new memoir Nov. 15 that discusses what he was feeling during the siege, according to excerpts published by Axios.

"I was not afraid," Pence writes in So Help Me God, "but I was angry."

Most of the book is devoted to Pence's faith, and also dwells on his behind-the-scenes pushes on abortion, regulations and national security, but he devotes some of the final chapters to the insurrection.

"I was angry at what I saw, how it desecrated the seat of our democracy and dishonored the patriotism of millions of our supporters, who would never do such a thing here or anywhere else," Pence writes on the back cover, which was obtained by Axios.

