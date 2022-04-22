WATCH: Attorney lays out 'powerful' insurrection case against Marjorie Taylor Greene in his opening statement
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Grab)

A civil rights attorney laid out the insurrection case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a lawsuit that seeks to remove her from the ballot.

Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech for People, on Friday gave an opening statement during a court hearing in a lawsuit brought by a group of Georgia voters who want her disqualified for office under the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from federal office.

"This is a solemn occasion," Fein said. "This is not politics. This is not theater. This is a serious case that the voters we represent have brought."

He compared the Jan. 6 insurrection by Donald Trump supporters to the Civil War, Shays' Rebellion and the Whiskey Rebellion, but he said Greene incited the violence through social media, rather than personally riding into battle.

"The evidence today does not include surveillance tapes, purporting to show that Marjorie Taylor Greene was directing the plotting of the attack," Fein said. "That's not going to happen today."

He told the court that no "turncoat witness" would reveal Greene's role in planning and inciting the insurrection, but he said the first-term congresswoman's own testimony would implicate her.

"The most powerful witness against Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy, the most powerful witness in establishing that she crossed the line into engagement of insurrection is Marjorie Taylor Greene herself," Fein said.


