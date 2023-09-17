'Mike Pence was always a failure': Rick Wilson writes epitaph for Trump's sidekick

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former GOP campaign consultant Rick Wilson poured cold water all over former vice president Mike Pence's moribund bid to be the GOP's 2024 presidential nominee in absolutely brutal terms.



Pointing out that the ex-veep has gone nowhere in the polls, Wilson said he wasn't surprised and labeled the Indiana Republican a life-long second-tier politician.



After stating Pence is "not in touch with American society in any way.," he continued, "Look, Mike Pence was always a failure. The guy failed up over and over again. He was a terrible congressman. His first campaign, he got caught paying his own mortgage out of his campaign funds. He became a failed radio talk show host."

"I mean, Mike Pence is one knock short of stoning gays in his position in social conservative matters," he added. "I worry that anybody gives the guy the time of day but the polling has shown us where he's at, it's in the basement, digging lower. Mike Pence isn't even getting the mini-bump everyone else has been getting in this campaign where the non-Trump Republicans look at somebody for five minutes. Even [Vivek] Ramaswamy had two minutes of glory. Mike Pence has none."



"He's a dead brand, a spent force, and a guy who's gonna come in fifth or sixth in Iowa and that will be that, the end of the ballgame," he predicted.



