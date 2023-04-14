Mike Pompeo rules out 2024 presidential run

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has decided, after prayer, that he will not run for president against former President Donald Trump in 2024.

Pompeo posted on Twitter than he and his wife, Susan Pompeo, had decided "after much consideration and prayer" that he "will not present" himself "as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election." Pompeo has been open about criticizing Trump, even saying in March that a "true conservative" wouldn't run up $6 trillion in debt.

The tweet was accompanied by a formal statement, which reiterated the sentiment and added that the decision is mostly "personal." The statement further ruled out any run for elected office, for now.

"The time is not right for me and my family. At each stage of my public service - as a soldier, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and then as Director [sic] the Central Intelligence Agency and as your Secretary of State - I've been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fit the time and the moment," Pompeo's statement says. "This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again."

