GOP's Kevin McCarthy taps replacement for Devin Nunes on House intel committee
House Intelligence Ranking Member Devin Nunes (screengrab)

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has selected a replacement for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) as the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee.

The GOP leader tapped Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) to take over the role, which would put him in line to take over as chairman if Republicans win back the House majority, after Nunes announced he's leaving Congress to become CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, reported Politico.

READ MORE: Did Devin Nunes ‘weaponize’ Trump’s DOJ under Bill Barr?

"Turner has never been a [Donald] Trump fan, but he also has a frosty relationship with [current chairman Adam] Schiff," the website reported. "During the first impeachment, he showed up to one of the first hearings ready to chastise Trump for his call asking Ukraine to 'do us a favor' — then turned his fire at Schiff after the California Democrat performed a hyperbolic, mob-like rendition of the Trump July 25 call transcript."

Republicans are already compiling a list of Democrats they want to boot from various committees, and Schiff tops the list.

