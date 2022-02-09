Mitch McConnell 'cannot believe how stupid' the GOP is being for fighting about 2020 election: Gloria Borger

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief political analyst Gloria Borger weighed in on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) coming out against the Republican National Committee resolution claiming the January 6 Committee is persecuting "legitimate political discourse" — even as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) defends the move.

"We're seeing two very different sides of the Republican Party on display with these statements from Leaders McConnell and McCarthy," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Could this rift within the GOP be any clearer than it is tonight?"

"No," agreed Borger. "What we're seeing is a Republican Party now as exhibited at the RNC. It's not good enough to just say, okay, the election was rigged. Now you have to say the insurrectionists were fine. It was fine. It was legitimate political discourse!"

"Just reading between the lines with Mitch McConnell, he cannot believe how stupid this was," continued Borger. "He wants to win back the Senate ... they're going to endorse people against Liz Cheney, her opponent, and they're going to take sides in primaries and he thinks that's stupid. He doesn't want to do that. He wants to win. And when you attack people inside the so-called big tent, the big tent gets a lot smaller, and Mitch McConnell knows it."

McConnell condemned former President Donald Trump's involvement in the Capitol insurrection at the time, although he ultimately voted against convicting him and barring him from future office at the Senate impeachment trial.

