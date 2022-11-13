'Mitch McConnell is on the chopping block' in the chaos after the 'red wave' flop: former GOP advisor

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican Party adviser and current Lincoln Project principal Tara Setmayer claimed everything is on the table after the Republican Party's midterm "red wave" failure.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Setmayer claimed things are only going to grow worse with Donald Trump reportedly planning to announce his bid for a third presidential run this week.

"As far as Trump running and announcing his run on Tuesday, you know, so many Republicans are thinking to themselves, 'help me, help you, you have no idea what it is to help you.' It's an up-at-dawn, pride-swallowing siege i will never fully tell you about."

"The Jerry Springer, I mean, the Jerry Maguire reference there, that is exactly how so many Republican strategists feel right now about Donald Trump announcing," she explained. "They do not want him to do this! Because they recognize he is an albatross, he's a losing proposition, and that this is going to create an absolute chaotic primary for them."

"They cannot even figure out who is going to run the party now," she suggested. "Mitch McConnell is on the chopping block, [House Minority l Leader Kevin] McCarthy is, as you know, I feel, will never be the speaker. They just do not know what to do with themselves, They're going through an absolute identity crisis and, Donald Trump jumping into this race now, is great for Democrats."

