McConnell flip-flops — GOP leader is now back to saying corporations can participate in politics

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday reversed his widely-panned position that corporations should donate to politicians but not speak out on issues facing their employees and customers.

"I didn't say that very artfully yesterday day," McConnell admitted.

"They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics. They are. My principal complaint is they didn't read the darn bill," McConnell said.

But instead of noting anything wrong said by Delta Airlines or Coca-Cola, McConnell attacked President Joe Biden.

"The president of the United States called the bill the Jim Crow exercise to suppress voter turnout, presumably based on race, because that's what the Jim Crow allegation is. That bastion of conservatism, The Washington Post, gave the president 'Four Pinocchios' for lying about it," McConnell falsely claimed.

In reality, the newspaper fact-checked Biden on the narrow question of early voting hours. The newspaper did not fact-check his claim that the bill was "Jim Crow in the 21st Century."



