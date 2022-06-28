Surprise Jan. 6 hearing witness is not Mo Brooks or Pat Cipollone: report

The House Select Committee investigating the attempt to overthrow Jan. 6 announced Monday afternoon that they were going to hold an impromptu hearing with a witness that they won't name.

Speculation has swirled throughout the afternoon with suspicions that it was Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who announced last week that he would be willing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. He made it clear "he would only testify about matters related to Jan. 6, 2021, and that he wanted to see copies of documents that he might be asked about beforehand," CNN reported.

"My basic requirement is it be in public so the public can see it – so they don’t get bits and pieces dribbled out," the Republican said.

But according to The Guardian's Hugo Lowell, Brooks said that he is not among those testifying.

In fact, Lowell explained to MSNBC's Joy Reid that former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone also isn't among those who will appear.

Cipollone was called out by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) last week after the day's proceedings.

“Our evidence shows that Pat Cipollone and his office tried to do what was right. They tried to stop a number of President Trump’s plans for Jan. 6,” Cheney, said last Tuesday in the fourth public hearing. "We think the American people deserve to hear from Mr. Cipollone personally. He should appear before this committee, and we are working to secure his testimony."

See the interview with Lowell below or at this link.



