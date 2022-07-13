Exclusive: Jan. 6 committee heard more evidence from earlier witnesses after Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), a member of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, revealed that since former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson appeared in a public hearing, more evidence has been gathered by witnesses willing to come forward.

Speaking to Raw Story, Aguilar explained that not only have they had more people willing to come forward, but "people who we had previously heard from have shared more."

He explained that they're continuing to gather evidence, adding kudos to the committee staff members working diligently to collect this additional information.

Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-WY) revealed Tuesday that former President Donald Trump called another witness, even after it was revealed others were intimidated by third-party individuals in Trump's circle. This could be an indication that Trump's lawyers don't have a hold on him the way that they thought. Aguilar didn't get the sense that Trump's lawyers ever had a hold on someone like Pat Cipollone the way that it appears they did on Hutchinson, who had Trump's PAC paying for her lawyer until she got a new one.

"We intend to share more," said Aguilar. "The scale and the scope, we're still working through. But, we want it to be something that people can digest and understand and find value in helping us protect democracy."

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.

