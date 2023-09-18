Morning Joe pounces on evidence 'confused' Trump is losing it
President Donald Trump speaking at the annual NRA convention in 2019. (Screenshot/YouTube)

On Monday morning, the panel on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" was alternately stunned and amused by Donald Trump's speech on Friday where he seemed to give evidence he believes he's running against former President Barack Obama and then warned about the risk of World War II.

After running a clip from Trump's speech given at the Pray, Vote, Stand summit, where he complained that President Joe Biden is "cognitively impaired" and then suggested he was leading Obama in the polls for the 2024 election, co-host Joe Scarborough burst out laughing.

Focusing on the former president's assertion, which was given while dramatic music played in the background, that Biden could plunge the U.S. into World War II, the MSNBC host shredded Trump's cognitive capabilities.

"He thinks he's running against Barack Obama," he said. "He said Joe Biden could lead us into World War II. That's going to be a heck of a bumper sticker for the 2024 campaign... Maybe you can tell us why Donald Trump thinks he's running against Barack Obama and we're about to enter into World War II."

"Spoiler alert on World War II: I like our chances, I like our chances," panelist Johnathan Lemire joked before adding, "Yeah, it does seem the former president was rather confused in the speech that he delivered in Washington as he mixed up his political opponents with one another and then warned that President Biden would lead the country into a conflict that ended nearly eighty short years ago."

After running another clip of Trump's speech where he rambled that Biden would "lead us into World War II," a laughing Scarborough stated, "He says 'two' so dramatically."

"He's got the music. It's almost like it's the summer of 1939 all over again and, you know, his father's going to a Nazi rally or something or a Klan rally; I don't know which rally he did or didn't go to," he continued.

