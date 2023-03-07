Fox News 'doesn't want free elections' in their 'post-truth world': Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed Fox News for knowingly spreading election lies that have actually undermined the integrity of future contests.

Three Republican-led states pulled out of the bipartisan Election Registration Information Center, which was encouraged by Donald Trump and fueled by conspiracy theories aired on Fox News, and the "Morning Joe" host ripped the move away from sharing data among states to help prevent election fraud.

"I absolutely hate, I really do, I hate talking about other networks," Scarborough said. "There's a lot we could talk about with other networks, but you can't tell this story without at least briefly touching on the New York Times story that took us behind the scenes at Fox News, having people at Fox News fired because they were so accurate analyzing the data, and then having people inside that network go, well, maybe our system that's state of the art, that's cutting edge, that allowed us to pick the winners of these states ahead of everybody else, well, maybe it's too good because it put us in a bad position because people that watch our network on election night, their -- their words, not mine. It is insulting to their viewers to say this about them."

"They go, they don't really want to know the truth," Scarborough added. "They want to hear things that make them feel good. Here, you actually have a network moving away from a system that was cutting edge, helped them call Arizona first, other states first, because it was too accurate. Now you have states that are doing the same thing on a much larger, more important scale, saying, we don't want to be a part of this system. It's too accurate, it will follow the election results and be too accurate. They don't want accurate elections. They don't want free elections. This is their post-truth world that they want to move to."



Watch the video below or at this link.

