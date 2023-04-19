'Worst of all possible worlds for Fox News': Morning Joe astonished by $800M Dominion payout
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the nearly $800 billion settlement with Dominion Voting Systems was the worst possible outcome for Fox News.

The conservative news network's parent company Fox Corporation agreed to pay almost half of the $1.6 billion the voting machine company had sought in its defamation lawsuit, and while the settlement doesn't require its broadcasters to publicly admit their lies, the "Morning Joe" host said that real damage was done.

"It was the worst of all worlds for Fox News, and a lot of people wanted to see all the dirty laundry put out -- it was already out," Scarborough said. "There's going to be more, because there are more of these lawsuits coming."

Another voting technology company, Smartmatic, is also suing Fox Corporation for $2.7 billion in New York for promoting Donald Trump's lies about his 2020 election loss.

"Not to be blunt, I hate to say it, this is what happens when you have a 93-year-old man running a company and everybody's just a 'yes' man to him," Scarborough said. "I can't believe -- Murdoch 20 years ago would have settled this months ago. You settle these things early if you're Fox or if you're another business so you don't humiliate everybody at the network -- oh, they did that. They said, 'We're going to be stubborn, we're going to humiliate all of our anchors, we're going to humiliate all of our executives, everybody that works at this network and we're going to fight a case that we know we're going to lose because we're stubborn.'

"Then at the last second, they pay $800 million," he added. "So they've the worst of both worlds now, they've got another suit coming."

