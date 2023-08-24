Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at Lynchburg, Virginia, on April 14, 2023. (Shutterstock.com)
The morning after the first Republican Party presidential nominee debate, MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough burst out laughing at a clip of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R- FL) becoming flustered when the nominees were asked if former vice president Mike Pence was right to not help Donald Trump steal the election.
Pence, who has become a pariah among the MAGA faithful for balking at Trump's plan to stall the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, received immediate support among the nominees on Wednesday night but DeSantis seemed upset by the question.


That led to Scarborough mocking the Florida Republican.

"Poor Ron DeSantis melted down when they asked him, did Mike Pence do the right thing?" the laughing Scarborough told his panel.

"It wasn't a hard question, Ron!" he exclaimed. "It's a real simple 'Yeah, I like the Constitution.'"

Asked for his take, Politico's Jonathan Martin contributed, "I thought, Joe, you touched on a really key point. Ron DeSantis on that answer, but also really more broadly, his entire candidacy, he wants to avoid making a choice. He wants to be the candidate who doesn't make the choice."

Watch the segment below or at this link.

