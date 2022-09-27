‘Pure madness’: Morning Joe calmly dismantles GOP complaints about America
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calmly dismantled Republican claims that America's greatness was diminished when they were out of power.

Former President Donald Trump gripes through his campaign rallies about gasoline prices and rising crime, but the "Morning Joe" host said those complaints were simply unfounded.

"We have problems, but most of our problems right now, if you look across the board, come straight out of Washington, D.C.," Scarborough said. "We have a political system that is corrosive right now, and one of the reasons it's corrosive is because a party that's out of power spends all of their time talking about how bad America is, just because they're out of power, and it keeps getting worse, and, of course, it's at its low point now because you have Donald Trump who starts playing QAnon music and then spends the end of his speeches talking about how bad America is, just like he did before he was president, talking about how bad America was, how bad crime was in America because he wasn't president, when in fact crime was at a 50-year low before he came president of the United States. Talking about how horrible the southern border was, and guess what, before Donald Trump was president, illegal crossings at the southern border hit a 50-year low."

"The fact is America's in a strong position now," Scarborough added. "We have been in a strong position. We just need politicians who are worthy of representing this great country -- we don't have it right now. What we have right now is pure madness. We need to appreciate what we have, embrace it, and build upon it."

