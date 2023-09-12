'Stop being a coward': Morning Joe challenges Kevin McCarthy to call GOP bluff on 'crazy' schemes
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough thinks House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should call his fellow Republicans' bluff on the legislative challenges he's staring down.

The House returns to session Tuesday with a looming Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a government shutdown, and GOP hardliners want to cut aid to Ukraine and are demanding an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and the "Morning Joe" host said McCarthy should stare them down.

"There's never an exit plan," Scarborough said. "The thing is, if you're Kevin McCarthy, let me be very careful how I say this, I would not use initials, but I would say F-A and F-O. You can figure that out at home. 'Vacate the chair, I'm fine with that. You know what I'm going to do? I'll be outside watching a baseball game while you guys try to find somebody that can get 218 votes, because you're not going to be able to find it. Come get me in a couple of days when you find out what a fool you've made of yourself.'"

"I mean, that's the thing -- there is no backup plan," he added. "They already tried to find somebody to take Kevin McCarthy's place. The mainstream Republicans, they won't say, 'Let's get a crazy son of a bitch to drive us over the cliff.' No one is getting 218 votes for that. Kevin McCarthy should stop being a coward and tell them what I just said, but I can't really say on TV."

