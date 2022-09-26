Morning Joe: Republicans are fooling themselves if they think Trumpism will just fade away

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Republicans are fooling themselves if they believe anti-democratic views will fade away when Donald Trump exits the political scene.

The "Morning Joe" host said his former party had become a "personality cult" around the former president, but he said the forces that Trump unleashed in the GOP had to be defeated -- and he said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) seemed to be one of the only Republicans who seemed to grasp that.

"It's not about ideology, it's not about a belief system of governing, it's for, unfortunately, for the Republican Party right now, in, you know, whether it's 30, 40, 50, 60 percent of the Republican Party, based on the polls, it's just about one person," Scarborough said. "It's a personality cult, and as she said, you've got a majority of the Republican Party right now run by election deniers. I certainly understand, there's a huge difference between the Republicans in the United States Senate and the Republicans in the House."

"I understand that will make people angry watching this, but there are different gradations, and Liz Cheney is right," he continued. "As you look out across it, I think, unfortunately, several Republicans are trying to fool themselves into believing that, oh, Trump is going to leave and, you know, let's just keep electing these people even if their election matters or not. Liz Cheney believes, [and] I happen to believe the same thing, and I have for some time, it's no longer about liberal versus conservative, Republican vs. Democrat. It's about whether you support western democracy, whether you support free elections, or whether you support an ill-liberal form of democracy."

RELATED: 'Real paranoia' grips Trump camp as they wait for the next legal 'shoe to drop': MSNBC host

I think the most surprising thing, at this phase now, we have people who are going out actively trying to take control of the conservative movement of the Republican Party, who are saying liberal democracy doesn't work," Scarborough added. "They want to move to what [Viktor] Orbán is doing, they want to move more towards what [Vladimir] Putin is doing. They want to move away from democracy, move away from free elections because they think western democracy has been too corrupting. It's really bizarre that they're actually admitting this out loud, but they are."

Watch the video below or at this link.