Ashli Babbitt's brother convicted of hate crime

On Wednesday, KGTV reported that the brother of deceased January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt has been convicted on hate crime charges for an assault on a Latino utility worker in San Diego.

"The brother of Ashli Babbitt the San Diego woman fatally shot during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, has been convicted after he assaulted and hurled racial slurs at an SDG&E worker in Point Loma Heights," reported Krista Summerville. "San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Wednesday, 33-year-old Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr. was convicted of all charges including a hate crime, for allegedly slapping a Latino worker last year and telling him to 'talk in English you (expletive) immigrant' and 'go back to your country.'"

"Prosecutors say, in Sept. 2021 the worker was diverting traffic at a Point Loma intersection where SDG&E workers were repairing a utility box, causing Witthoeft to become 'enraged' because the worker's truck was stopped in the intersection," said the report. "About four months later, Witthoeft got into an altercation with another man on Muir Avenue in Ocean Beach, according to the City Attorney's Office. Witthoeft was an Ocean Beach resident. He's facing charges of battery and vandalism in connection with the man in Ocean Beach."

“This jury has sent a clear message that violent, abusive, and racist conduct like this has no place in our community,” said Elliott in a statement. “My Office will continue to prosecute and hold accountable people who commit hate crimes, and I urge victims and witnesses to report all such activity.”

Babbitt became a rallying cry for supporters of the January 6 insurrection after she was shot by a Capitol Police officer while trying to force her way into the complex through a broken window.

Although that officer has not been found to have committed any wrongdoing, some far-right figures have claimed that Babbitt was "murdered," and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) even claimed with no basis whatsoever that Babbitt was actually trying to stop the other rioters from entering the building.