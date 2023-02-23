Marjorie Taylor Greene shredded for saying Black people should be 'proud' to see Confederate monuments

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was slammed by MSNBC's Joy Reid on Wednesday for her remark earlier this week that Black people in America should be "proud" to see statues of the people who enslaved them.

This comes after the far-right congresswoman drew national outrage for advocating Republican-controlled states and Democratic-controlled states should secede from one another.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is still in our lives and providing her unique brand of national embarrassment and tomfoolery," said Reid. "But things are different now. She is part of the House majority and a member of the Homeland Security Committee's majority. A member who wants to split the homeland apart." She played a clip of Greene's Tuesday night interview with Fox's Sean Hannity.

"The last thing I ever want to see in America is a civil war," said Greene. "No one wants that, at least everyone I know would never want that. But it's going that direction, and we have to do something about it."

"Well, those comments doubled down on her call for secession, made on President's Day, no less," said Reid. "Now, at the risk of taking Marge seriously, which is always an intellectual hazard, let's plan for a hot minute. First of all, the last time Southerners like Marge proposed a 'national divorce', it was because they were holding 4 million African-Americans hostage as slaves, and they didn't want to let them go. Today, roughly half of African-Americans still live in the 11 Southern states that comprise the Confederacy. And so if this 'national divorce' happens, they would be trapped in an Apartheid hellscape of a new country with zero healthcare, crappy public schools, barely a right to vote, and a full return to ownership by someone else of their bodies. Except this time, it wouldn't just be Black women, it would be all women."

"And their leader would be someone like the gal who said, 'If I were Black people today and I walked by one of those statues' — you know, the Confederate flag statues — 'I would be so proud, because I would say, look at how far I've come in this country.' You're not Black. So a full return to the status quo pre-Thirteenth Amendment? Yeah, that's a no. You're not locking our folks in the rubber room with you, lady!"

Watch below or at this link.