Marjorie Taylor Greene to battle Kevin McCarthy over impeachment if GOP wins Congress: NYT
There are already fissures in the House GOP Caucus ahead of an expected win of the House of Representatives by Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, according to The New York Times.

"Since the day President Biden took office, Republicans have publicly called for his impeachment, introducing more than a dozen resolutions accusing him and his top officials of high crimes and misdemeanors and running campaign ads and fund-raising appeals vowing to remove the president from office at the first opportunity," the newspaper reported. "But in the homestretch of a campaign that has brought the party tantalizingly close to winning control of Congress, top Republicans are seeking to downplay the chances that they will impeach Mr. Biden, distancing themselves from a polarizing issue that could alienate voters just as polls show the midterm elections breaking their way."

McCarthy is expected to face intense pressure from unofficial "MAGA Caucus" and the Freedom Caucus, which reportedly plans to elevate Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

But McCarthy has resisted the push to immediately impeach Biden.

"Still, should he become House speaker, Mr. McCarthy would be under immense pressure from hard-right members of his rank and file — and from core Republican voters who swept his party into the majority in part based on promises to take down Mr. Biden — to impeach," the newspaper reported. "The pressure will only increase if former President Donald J. Trump adds his voice to those pushing for the move. It is just one of a series of confounding issues Mr. McCarthy would face as speaker, testing his grip on power and bearing heavy consequences for Mr. Biden and the country."

Greene has already introduced five articles of impeachment against Biden.

"Privately, many Republican lawmakers and staff members concede that there does not appear to be any clear-cut case of high crimes and misdemeanors by Mr. Biden or members of his cabinet that would meet the bar for impeachment," The Times reported. "Still, many Republican lawmakers and candidates likely to be elected to the House next month have been running on the issue, creating a groundswell of pressure for Mr. McCarthy, who would need their votes to become speaker."

