Here’s how Paul Pelosi and a hero 911 operator thwarted San Francisco attack
New information is coming to light on how Paul Pelosi alerted San Francisco police about a break-in by allegedly committed by David Depape.

CNN's John Berman interviewed law enforcement analyst John Miller about "remarkable new details" on how events unfolded.

"So this starts to unfold at some point in the early morning hours, when the defendant, who is charged here, gets in the house and encounters Mr. Pelosi," Miller reported.

"And Mr. Pelosi can tell, this guy is unhinged, this is going bad," he explained. "So how he gets on his cell phone and dials 911 surreptitiously and he leaves that line open. It may be in his pocket, may be on the table, but at that point, Heather Grimes, an emergency dispatcher -- this happens all the time, there's no voice on the other end of it, sometimes you disconnect, but she's sensing something, there's a conversation going on in the background, she's sensing something isn't right, so she listens in, turns up the volume and Paul Pelosi is basically trying to tell her in code what's going on. 'Why are you here? What are you going to do to me?'"

"You can imagine how he's trying to not let the attacker know that 911 is listening," Miller said. "So she puts out a priority one wellness call."

He reported the attack was captured by SFPD body cameras.

Watch below or at this link.

