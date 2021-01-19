MyPillows described as 'piñatas filled with fist-size cotton balls' in hilariously scathing review

Mike Lindell, the Trump-loving CEO of MyPillow, has been in the news this week thanks to his strange new ravings about the Chinese government using a mysterious "wheel" to give votes to Joe Biden, which subsequently cost him a business deal with Bed, Bath and Beyond.

New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who has seen MyPillow commercials countless times while watching Fox News for the past four years, decided to buy a MyPillow to see if it was possible that Lindell's products were of better construction than his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

It turns out, however, that Nuzzi came away very dissatisfied with her MyPillow, and her boyfriend described it as sleeping on a "bed of rocks" without even knowing what brand of pillow she'd bought.

"I take no pleasure at all in reporting that these pillows are just as bad as you would assume they are," Nuzzi writes in her review. "It's not just that they're hard. They're lumpy. Like piñatas filled with fist-size cotton balls and packing peanuts."

Nuzzi, however, decided to stick with her MyPillow for at least a month to see if they grew on her -- but after two weeks, the mere thought of sleeping on them drove her boyfriend into a fury.

"No, we're not doing this tonight!" he told her at one point. "It's like we're the Flintstones! Every single night I have to live like Fred Flintstone! And why?"

Read the whole review here.