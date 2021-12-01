Nancy Mace drops profane rant against Marjorie Taylor Greene in latest escalation of their feud

On Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) continued to slam Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after a back-and-forth for most of the day that began with Greene saying that Mace was "trash".
The latest salvo began on the Guy Benson Show, where Mace tore into Greene as an unserious legislator who is only in it for fame and attention.
“She’s a grifter, she lies to grift and it’s not okay, she is pulling the wool over so many eyes, so many vulnerable people," said Mace. "Lying to them like she’s fighting for them. She has no power, she has. She’s done nothing for America or the American people since she got elected to Congress. She doesn’t have the ability to. Meanwhile, I’m passing legislation to help gold star families. I’m passing legislation that helps our national security... Like, this is the work that I was hired to do, and I’m doing that work. She hasn’t done a damn thing since she got into office.”
She followed this up with a simple four-word message for Greene when pressed by reporters:
Nancy Mace to reporters just now: \u201cAll I can say to Marjorie Taylor Greene is \u2018bless her fucking heart.\u2019\u201d— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney) 1638316721
The feud began as a result of Mace attacking Greene's colleague, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), for her Islamophobic jokes about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) being a suicide bomber.
Greene has made waves recently for issuing demands to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to secure her vote for him as speaker, including the expulsion from the caucus of all Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.