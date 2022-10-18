Nancy Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have the courage’ to come to the Capitol on Jan. 6
Never before seen footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection was aired on CNN last week showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that if then President Donald Trump showed up to the building she would punch him and would go to jail for it.

Speaking to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, Pelosi was asked about the comment, but dismissed whether Trump would have made good on his pledge to march the mob to the building.

"Would have punched him out?" Mitchel asked.

"I don't like to talk about him," Pelosi began.

"Would you have done it?" Mitchell asked.

"He wouldn't have had the courage to come to the Hill," Pelosi said. "He is all talk. Let me just say, our democracy is at stake when you define democracy as the integrity of the vote. They want to suppress the vote. They have been doing that for a long time. They want to nullify the results of an election."

"They are even proposing that after an election, if they don't like the result, they will change the rules that would have governed that election retroactively. You have to recognize that they are undermining our democracy. If people think that can -- they think they can be casual, they don't realize how serious the Republicans are about undermining our democracy."

