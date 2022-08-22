'Didn't have to happen': Nebraska doctor slams pharmacy for denying patient's miscarriage medication
A doctor in Nebraska is crying foul after a local Walmart pharmacy denied one of her patients access to medication to treat her miscarriage.

In an interview with local news station KETV, Dr. Meghan Oakes says that a pharmacist recently refused to sell one of her patients misoprostol, which she regularly prescribes to women suffering miscarriages.

"The pharmacist refused to dispense that medication, subsequently coming back and telling the provider that there was a Nebraska statute that necessitated that the provider be present for this medication to be dispensed,” Oakes tells KETV.

The doctor went on toe add that no such statute exists in Nebraska law.

That said, Oakes believes that the pharmacist's actions were not a result of malevolence but out of genuine confusion over what is still legal in a world where Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

"It leads to fear and it leads to suspicion and it leads to confusion," she says. "And it and the person who suffers is this poor woman who miscarried."

She also said that, even though many states have rushed to pass abortion bans, Nebraska has not done so yet.

"This didn't have to happen," Oakes adds. "There didn't have to be this confusion... Nothing changed in Nebraska. Abortion is legal in Nebraska. Medical abortion is critical.”

