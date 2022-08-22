'Hard to see how he gets away': Reporter explains legal peril Trump faces from investigators

Former President Donald Trump has always been like the "Roadrunner" cartoon character and skated away from "Wile E. Coyote" investigators, but his luck may finally be running out.

The twice-impeached former president faces numerous legal threats from federal and state investigations that have ensnared his associates, but reporter Marc Caputo told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Trump remains confident he can beat those raps.

"Yeah, it's usually not so great if you have the FBI execute a search warrant at your home," Caputo said, "and then in a separate investigation your close friend and adviser is a target in an election interference case, unrelated in Georgia, where you might be the target, as well. Your former CFO of your company, the Trump Organization, has to plead guilty to tax fraud charges and turns state evidence, where you have to plead the fifth more than 440 times."

"That happened in two weeks," Caputo continued. "Nevertheless, amid all of this, Donald Trump is communicating to others he feels pretty good. He's focused on his political future. In order to do that, he is looking at a potential 2024 Republican primary. The polling shows, a Politico/Morning Consult poll shows he increased his punitive or potential lead over [Ron] DeSantis, Florida governor DeSantis, his closest potential rival, by 10 points. There was a private poll he was shown, which was shared with us, in a Florida congressional race. Before the raid, Donald Trump was tied with DeSantis, 38/37 in a crowded primary. After the raid, Trump's lead grew to 52 percent to 20 percent over DeSantis. He is looking at this, the increased fundraising. He says he feels good. His advisers are, like, we're not sure. let's be careful. So far, he has been able to survive kind of like the 'Roadrunner' to all these various 'Coyote' investigations. They've kind of come up nothing. In some cases, yes, in two cases he was impeached, didn't get removed from office."

"In Trump's mind, according to them, he doesn't think this will amount to anything," Caputo added. "Boy, there's a lot of stuff out there. It's hard to see how he gets away without a cut or a scar, but stranger things have happened, I guess."

Watch the video below or at this link.