WATCH: Driver plunges car into Trump-themed shop and destroys merchandise

A Massachusetts man plowed his car into a shop that specializes in Donald Trump merchandise.

Surveillance video shows a black sedan speeding through a parking lot and then smashing through a window at the "New England for Trump" shop located in Easton, and he drove completely through the building and narrowly missed an employee, reported WHDH-TV.

"This is crazy," said store owner Keith Lambert. "How does this even happen?"

No one was injured, but hundreds of items were damaged and cannot be sold.

“It’s disturbing, actually, if something like this were to happen because somebody didn’t like the store,” Lambert said. “They could’ve killed someone.”

Police arrested a 46-year-old man from Raynham, who was not immediately identified, and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The car was towed from the store, which stocks flags featuring Trump campaign slogans, "thin blue line" imagery and the "let's go Brandon" catchphrase, and the incident remains under investigation.

Photographs from the scene show anti-Trump stickers on the Volkswagen Jetta's rear bumper, including one with a photo of the former president with a Hitler mustache and a Voltaire quote: "Those who make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities."

