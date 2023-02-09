NJ councilmember shot dead -- the second to be gunned down in a week

For the second time this month, a local town councilor in New Jersey has been shot dead — this time by a disgruntled ex-employee at the utility company where he works as a supervisor, reported ABC 7 New York on Thursday.

The victim, Milford Councilman Russell Heller, worked at PSE&G, a local energy services company.

"Police called to the scene found 51-year-old Senior Distribution Supervisor Russell Heller, dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot outside the facility," said the report. "A former employee, who authorities identified as 58-year-old Gary Curtis, approached Heller and shot him outside of his vehicle. Curtis was tracked to a parking lot area in Bridgewater Township where he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Heller was first elected to the council in 2017 and again in 2020."

"We are heartbroken at the tragic death of Russell Heller," said PSE&G in a statement. "Russell was an admired employee and a supervisor with over 11 years of service with PSE&G. He will be sorely missed by all and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

READ MORE: Morning Joe gloats after GOP's Twitter probe backfires: 'Made fools of themselves again'

This comes just a week after Eunice Dwumfour, a borough councilwoman from Sayreville, was found dead of a gunshot wound in her car.

The killer in that case has not yet been caught, and the FBI is now involved in the investigation of her death, according to The New York Times.

Watch the video below or at this link.