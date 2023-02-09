Morning Joe gloats after GOP's Twitter probe backfires: 'Made fools of themselves again'
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked House Republicans after their hearing on Twitter's content moderation blew up in their faces.

The House Oversight Committee hauled former officials from the social media platform before a hearing to investigate whether conservative voices and causes were unfairly suppressed, but the witnesses instead testified that Twitter changed its own rules to allow Donald Trump to hurl racist abuse at his political opponents.

"It's shocking, isn't it?" Scarborough said. "It is actually the opposite of what the Republicans said was happening. Again, Mika and I saw it, dealing with Twitter. Wait a second, so it is legal for a guy to accuse somebody else of murder 12 times, but it violates all of these policies. They go, yeah, well, we're looking into that. In this case, on this racist trope that fascists use, 'Go back to where you came from,' they actually stopped letting that be a banned phrase because they wanted to change the rules for Donald Trump."

"Republicans made fools of themselves again," he added. "They tried to -- it's just like the FBI. The FBI, the New York office's leaks against Hillary Clinton for two years, James Comey's letter elected Donald Trump. They're trying to say the FBI was going after Donald Trump? It's just not, and the same thing here. They keep doing these things that never turn out the way they expect."

READ MORE: ‘Let’s be blunt’: Bannon blasts Huckabee Sanders as ‘not intellectually capable’ after ‘insulting’ SOTU response

Watch the video below or at this link.

02 09 2023 06 05 52 youtu.be

SmartNews