New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, acting as governor with Phil Murphy out of the country, is hospitalized
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver was hospitalized and will be “unable to discharge the duties of acting governor,” a position she temporarily took over after Gov. Phil Murphy left for vacation last week, the governor’s office said Monday. Senate President Nicholas Scutari assumed the duties of acting governor Monday morning. According to the New Jersey state constitution, the lieutenant governor fills in as acting governor when the governor is not in the state. If the lieutenant governor is unable to do so, the Senate President takes over. “I want to extend my best wishes to Lieutenant Govern...