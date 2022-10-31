Watch: Patrons outraged as man walks into trendy NYC eatery dressed as a Nazi

Guest at a New York City restaurant were shocked to see a man walk in wearing a Hitler costume on Saturday night.

The unidentified man is seen in images circulating the internet grinning and laughing as he enters Fanelli Cafe in SoHo wearing a full Nazi outfit complete with a Swastika armband.

One person can be heard saying, "What is wrong with you?' and another can be heard saying, "Get out of here."

The man simply shrugs his shoulders and laugh, even telling one patron "f*** you."

One patron can be heard telling the man, "You want to get f***ed up? [Leave] for your own safety."

The incident sparked outrage across social media, with one Twitter user commenting, "Wow, imagine your life is so sad and pathetic at this point that the only way you can do something fun is to purposefully p*ss everyone off by doing the most offensive thing possible."

"Why he’s mad he’s getting kicked out? Like did he think he wouldn’t get people upset with this costume or something," wrote another.

Watch the video below or at this link.


