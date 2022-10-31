Trump asks Supreme Court to halt IRS delivery of tax returns to House committee in emergency application

Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily block Congress from obtaining years of his tax returns.

The former president asked the court to delay an appeals court ruling that would allow the IRS to deliver the tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, arguing in the emergency application that lawmakers only wanted the records for the purpose of revealing them to the public.

“This case raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future President,” Trump’s lawyers argued in the filing.

The emergency application was directed to chief justice John Roberts and asked the court to delay the appeals court ruling until Trump had time to request a hearing of the case, but his attorneys also made clear the filing could be considered a request for that hearing.

A Supreme Court case challenging the appeals court ruling could take months to resolve, and a possible Republican majority could end the committee's effort to obtain the tax returns.