Inside a GOP event where right-wing influencers plotted 'war'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A pair of reporters who got kicked out of a Republican gathering revealed more about the scene where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene boasted that she could have successfully pulled off the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Hannah Gais and Michael Edison Hayden, of the Southern Poverty Law Center, attended last weekend's New York Republican Club's annual gala -- until they were ushered out, that is -- and told The Daily Beast's "Fever Dreams" podcast what they saw at the right-wing gathering.

“Every single thing referred to this war that they believe that they’re in,” Hayden said. “I have to repeatedly say that we are not in their war, they are at war with us, and I think it’s really important to understand that there are people in this country who get together and plot in private and give each other awards who believe that they’re at war with us. So for that sense, I felt it was very important to document it and to inform the public that it’s happened.”

Greene rubbed shoulders with Donald Trump Jr. right-wing influencer Jack Posobiec, Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer and a group of “ultranationalist European leaders,” according to the reporters, who registered under their own names because they didn't want to lie about their identities.

“We kept our heads down there and everywhere else just took photographs and things," Hayden said.

Hayden said things went sideways when he spoke to a "shifty" alt-right political activist.

“He started to get agitated,” Hayden said. “He started to call me a scumbag and a troll, and Vish Burra, who is the secretary of the New York Young Republicans Club, started to push me out. I agreed to leave.”

