Morning Joe warns Newt Gingrich and other Trump apologists: 'They're not going to outrun the law'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Republicans who are continuing to defend Donald Trump and his right-wing allies from the gathering legal storm.

The twice-impeached one-term president continues to spread lies about election fraud to justify the Jan. 6 insurrection those same lies incited, but the "Morning Joe" host warned his GOP apologists that Trump couldn't outrun the law.

"You look at the Oath Keepers, you look at the planning they had in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6," Scarborough said. "There certainly were weapons, there was ammo. They purchased the weapons, they dumped them in a hotel, they had somebody waiting there so when it was time to get them across to Washington, D.C., they could do that, then use them at the Capitol. It's all there, the feds have it."

"I will say, people get discouraged, but I always remind them, you can lie all you want to lie," he added. "Donald Trump spread the big lie for a year before the election, but he couldn't outrun the law. At the end of the day, the courts, even the Trump judges, ruled against him -- one after another after another after another. The United States Supreme Court, with three Trump appointees, ruled against him. He can lie, but he couldn't beat the law."

Scarborough then went after his old friend Newt Gingrich, the speaker of the House when he was elected to Congress in 1994.

"We're frustrated by all the lies, we're frustrated by the liars on TV that are saying nothing happened on Jan. 6," Scarborough said. "We're frustrated by the Republicans who were so outraged on Jan. 6 but then started lying, saying it was just another day, it was just a group of tourists. Guess what? They're not going to outrun the law."

"I saw Newt Gingrich saying yesterday -- again, come on, Newt," Scarborough added. "What's wrong? When are you going to stop? I saw Newt, a guy I've known a long time and, you know, you know Newt, we know newt. Why is Newt going on TV? Why is he still doing this? Why is he going on TV saying that members of the Jan. 6 commission are going to face arrest? This is what happens in Russia, this is what happens in China. You have somebody that's saying we're going to prosecute the prosecutors. It's not even subtle. They're now threatening members of Congress, duly elected members of Congress who are investigating an insurrection, attempted insurrection, against the United States of America."





