Trump's white supremacist dinner date put on No Fly List after threatening to strangle flight attendant: report
Nick Fuentes answers question during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Boston, May 9, 2016. (William Edwards/AFP)

Nick Fuentes, the white supremacist influencer who infamously dined with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last year, has claimed that he was placed on the government's No Fly List as an act of political persecution.

However, documents obtained by The Daily Beast tell a different story: Namely, Fuentes threatened to strangle a flight attendant who asked him to comply with the airline's face mask rules.

In fact, court documents filed by the Transport Security Administration cite Fuentes' own boasts about threatening the flight attendant on his podcast as corroboration for their employees' claims about his behavior.

"“Let me tell you: I’m gonna land, and then I’m gonna get in the airport parking lot, and I’m gonna wait for you, and then I’m gonna put a mask over your face, your mouth and nose,” Fuentes recounted on his show about his interactions with the airline employee. "You still need to be wearing the mask even if you can’t breathe."

Although Fuentes then added that he was merely "kidding," the flight attendant didn't take kindly to his threats and lodged a formal complaint about him that got him put on the No Fly List.

A fringe figure in right-wing politics for years, Fuentes rose to national prominence late last year when Hitler-praising rapper Kanye West brought him as a guest to dine with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

